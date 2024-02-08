Indian town sets a curfew and orders police to shoot violators after deadly clashes over a mosque

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Authorities in a northern Indian town have imposed a curfew and ordered police to shoot violators after clashes over the construction of a Muslim seminary and a mosque left two people dead and more than 150 injured. An Uttarakhand state official said the violence in Haldwani on Thursday also led authorities to shut down internet services and schools. A police officer said Friday that the situation was brought under control with nearly 4,000 police officers rushing to the area. He said police were ordered to shoot protesters violating the curfew. He did not say if police fire killed the protesters. Muslim groups have accused India’s Hindu-nationalist government of using bulldozers to demolish their homes and businesses in the past.

