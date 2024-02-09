Tommy Hilfiger takes over the Oyster Bar in Grand Central for a joyous New York-centric fashion show

NEW YORK (AP) — Tommy Hilfiger threw himself a welcome home party Friday night at Grand Central’s Oyster Bar for a New York Fashion Week bash. He had Questlove as his DJ and Jon Batiste serenading Anna Wintour on his melodica while a bevy of global celebrities looked on. Turning the iconic restaurant into “The Tommy” club for a night, Hilfiger called the show “A New York Moment.” He rolled out roomy, ’90s prep classics. The last time he hit town for fashion week was in September 2022, when his crowd braved rain for his “Tommy Factory” show at a Brooklyn drive-in theater. Among his guests were K-pop’s Nayeon and Sylvester Stallone.

