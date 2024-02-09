US water polo star prepares for Paris Olympics as husband battles lung cancer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Maddie Musselman wants to go to the Paris Games. So does her husband, Pat Woepse, who was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer in September. Musselman is looking to help the U.S. women’s water polo team to an unprecedented fourth consecutive gold medal at the Olympics. But her biggest priority is being there for Woepse as he goes through his grueling cancer treatment. The U.S. team has rallied around Musselman as she joins training camp whenever she can. Woepse, a former water polo player himself at UCLA, says his one goal is to watch Musselman compete in Paris.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.