Championship parades likely to change in wake of shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

BOSTON (AP) — Kansas City’s mayor and security experts say it could be time to rethink the way teams celebrate their championships. Mayor Quinton Lucas said if the Chiefs win another Super Bowl it might be better for a smaller party at their home stadium, where security can be managed more easily. One person was killed and 22 others wounded when gunfire broke out shortly after the Chiefs left the stage at their victory rally. Police say they believe the shooting was the result of a dispute among individuals in the crowd, and not a terrorist attack. Security experts say large gatherings combine with the prevalence of guns to make a deadly combination.

