Pennsylvania courts say it didn’t a pay ransom in cyberattack, and attackers never sent a demand

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state courts agency says it never received a ransom demand as part of a cyberattack that briefly shut down some of its online services earlier this month and prompted a federal investigation. A courts agency spokesperson said Thursday that officials there never had any communication with the attackers and never paid anything. Officials say attack on the courts’ website disabled some online portals and systems that were all fully restored this week. Officials say the attack didn’t compromise any data or stop the courts from operating. The state Supreme Court’s chief justice, Debra Todd, says a federal investigation was continuing. Investigators haven’t identified the attacker.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.