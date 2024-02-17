The head of the UN’s lead agency helping Palestinians accuses Israel of seeking to destroy it

The head of the main United Nations agency supporting people in Gaza alleges that Israel is intent on “destroying” the organization along with the idea that Palestinians are refugees who have a right to return home one day. Philippe Lazzarini accused Israel in an interview with a Swiss newspaper published Saturday of having a “long-term political goal” of eliminating the agency known as UNRWA. It was created decades ago to assist Palestinians who fled the 1948 war over Israel’s creation. Israel accuses UNRWA of ignoring attempts by Hamas to infiltrate its Gaza operation. The United States and other donors have suspending their funding to the agency. Lazzarini says UNRWA may have to halt operations in April.

