Nikki Haley is sharpening contrasts with Donald Trump in the South Carolina primary’s closing days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is using the closing days of the South Carolina GOP primary matchup with Donald Trump to hone her argument that she is the lone remaining candidate who can unite Americans. It’s a tall order for Haley as her home state prepares to vote on Saturday. Trump has remained popular in South Carolina since his 2016 primary win in the state. Haley has maintained that her ability to stick it out in the race thus far means that she’s in it for the long haul. In a new TV ad, Haley argues she’s the only choice who can keep America on solid footing abroad.

