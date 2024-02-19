Waffle House shooting in Indianapolis leaves 1 dead, 5 injured, reports say

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Indianapolis has killed one person and wounded five others. Local media report the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a reported shooting at the restaurant on Lynhurst Drive around 12:30 a.m. Monday. WTHR-TV reports police found six victims with gunshot wounds, including one woman who died at an area hospital and another woman who was in critical condition. Three men and a woman were in stable condition. WTHR-TV reports that police say shots were fired inside and outside the restaurant after two groups of people were involved in an altercation. No arrests were immediately made as police continue to investigate.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.