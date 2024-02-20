Nikki Haley hasn’t yet won a GOP contest. But she’s vowing to keep fighting Donald Trump

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley’s allies are bracing for a big loss in her home state’s primary election in South Carolina on Saturday. And there are no primary wins on the horizon in other states either. But ahead of a major address on Tuesday, Haley tells The Associated Press that she will not leave the Republican primary election regardless of Saturday’s result. And she vowed to stay in the fight against Donald Trump at least until after Super Tuesday’s slate of 16 contests on March 5. In fact, some Republicans are encouraging Haley to keep fighting Trump much longer even if she continues to lose, potentially all the way to the Republican National Convention in July, in the event that the 77-year-old former president becomes a convicted felon or stumbles into another scandal.

