New Jersey beefs up its iconic Jersey Shore boardwalks with $100M in repair or rebuilding funds

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The link between Atlantic City casinos and the beach, and a walkway in the Jersey Shore town where Bruce Springsteen cut his musical teeth are among the recipients of $100 million in funds to repair or rebuild boardwalks. New Jersey officials on Friday selected 18 ocean or bayfront towns to split the money, drawn from federal COVID19 economic recovery funds. Atlantic City and Asbury Park will each get $20 million. Others getting lesser amounts include Ocean City, Wildwood, Seaside Heights and Belmar. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy calls the boardwalks the “wooden Main Streets” of the Jersey Shore.

