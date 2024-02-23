Seaplane crashes near PortMiami, all 7 passengers escape without injury, officials say

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say a seaplane overturned Friday afternoon while trying to land near PortMiami, but no serious injuries were reported. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the aircraft came down in a channel between the port’s cruise ship terminals and a causeway that connects Miami to Miami Beach. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 208 was trying to reach the nearby Miami Seaplane Base. Seven people had been on the plane, and they were all taken to safety. The plane was being towed away by a boat. PortMiami officials say the crash has not affected cruise schedules. Officials didn’t immediately say who owned the plane or what caused the crash.

