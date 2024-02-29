As Congo seeks to expand drilling, some communities worry pollution will worsen
By SAM MEDNICK
Associated Press
MOANDA, Congo (AP) — The central African nation of Congo is known for its mineral riches. Now the country is looking to expand the oil drilling that so far has taken place only in its far west and off its Atlantic coastline. Its government is auctioning off 30 oil and gas blocks around the country. But some communities, rights groups and environmental watchdogs are warning that an expansion will harm the landscape and human health. The Associated Press visited a pair of villages near drilling sites operated by the French-British firm Perenco. They complained of air and ground pollution that they said stunted crops and caused health problems. Perenco disputes the claims, saying any pollution has been minor.