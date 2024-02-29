Assistant director says armorer handed gun to Alec Baldwin before fatal shooting of cinematographer
By MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Courtroom testimony from an assistant director in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin is providing new details about a final safety check on a revolver and exactly who handed the gun to the actor. Assistant director and movie safety coordinator David Halls provided a long-awaited account Thursday of the events leading up to the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins on a movie set ranch. His sworn testimony may weigh significantly as prosecutors reconstruct the chain of events and custody of ammunition on the day of the shooting