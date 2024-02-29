New Zealand tour operators told to pay $7.8 million in fines and reparations over volcanic eruption

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tourist operators of a New Zealand island where a volcanic eruption killed 22 people have been ordered to pay nearly $7.8 million in fines and reparations. Those penalized in Friday’s ruling were the holding company of the island’s owners, a boat tour operator and three companies that operated helicopter tours. White Island is the tip of an undersea volcano also known by its Indigenous Māori name Whakaari, and it was a popular tourist destination before the eruption. There were 47 tourists and tour guides on the island when superheated steam erupted in December 2019, killing some people instantly and leaving survivors with agonizing burns.

