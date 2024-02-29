Takeaways from Hunter Biden’s combative deposition with Republican lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The transcript of the congressional deposition of Hunter Biden has been released. It reveals the contentious testimony that took place Wednesday as Republicans scrambled to advance an impeachment inquiry on the brink of collapse. The nearly 230 pages of back-and-forth questioning lay bare the hostility between President Joe Biden’s son and the GOP lawmakers who have been investigating his family. The document also provides a stark preview of what is to come when Republicans hold a public hearing with Hunter Biden in the next several weeks. The questioning delved into his old business affairs and his father’s involvement in them. At times it took emotional and heated turns into deeply personal topics like Hunter Biden’s decadeslong battle with addiction.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

