Texas Sen. Cornyn announces run for GOP leader as scramble to succeed McConnell begins in the Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Sen. John Cornyn has informed his colleagues that he intends to run for Senate Republican leader. He’s the first senator to announce a campaign after Sen. Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he’ll step down from the post in November. Cornyn served as McConnell’s No. 2 in leadership before he was term-limited out of the job. Cornyn is citing his experience in that role in a statement to fellow senators announcing his run. But he’s also trying to distinguish himself from McConnell, saying, “I believe the Senate is broken — that is not news to anyone.”

