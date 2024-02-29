Texts show prosecutor’s ex-law partner gave info for effort to remove Fani Willis from election case
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Text messages obtained by The Associated Press show that a former law partner of a special prosecutor in the Georgia election case against Donald Trump was sharing information with an attorney for one of Trump’s co-defendants. Terrence Bradley fed attorney Ashleigh Merchant information over a period of several months, making suggestions to help her prove that special prosecutor Nathan Wade was involved in a romantic relationship with Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis is overseeing the case against Trump. Merchant is trying to get her and Wade thrown off the election case and the indictment against Trump and 14 others thrown out.