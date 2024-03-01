World Trade Organization ends meeting in UAE after failing to reach major agreements

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Negotiators taking part in a World Trade Organization meeting in the United Arab Emirates have ended their summit after failing to reach agreements on several major initiatives. It’s the latest sign of turmoil within the global body. The WTO delayed its closing ceremony in Abu Dhabi by over a day to early Saturday as the 166-nation bloc struggled to reach consensus on fishing, agriculture and other issues. The only agreement of note came on extending a pause on taxes on digital media such as movies and video games. On that issue, the WTO decided to extend the pause until their next biennial meeting.

