Roswell police have new patches that are out of this world, with flying saucers and alien faces

Famous for being the spot where a spacecraft purportedly crashed in 1947, Roswell, New Mexico, is a mecca for people fascinated by extraterrestrial phenomenon. It’s only fitting that the city’s police force has uniform patches that are out of this world. They feature a flying saucer, two tiny aliens faces and the words “Protect and Serve Those That Land Here.” The new patch was announced by the department Friday. The first ones were handed out this week, and the transition is expected to be complete later this year. The patch — designed by Sgt. Trong Nguyen — was chosen from designs submitted by employees.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.