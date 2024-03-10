A US ship with equipment for building a pier is on its way to Gaza, part of a plan to ramp up aid

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A U.S. Army vessel carrying equipment for building a temporary pier in Gaza is on its way to the Mediterranean. The voyage began just two days after U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to ramp up aid deliveries by sea to the besieged enclave where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been going hungry. Meanwhile, Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza dragged on, with at least 22 Palestinians reported killed in two Israeli strikes overnight and into Sunday. Among the dead were women and children, including an infant. Biden has sharply criticized Israel for its conduct of the war, saying it must do much more to prevent the killing of civilians.

By WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY Associated Press

