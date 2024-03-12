Georgia restricted transgender care for youth in 2023. Now Republicans are seeking an outright ban

ATLANTA (AP) — A year ago, Georgia lawmakers said they were striking a balance when they banned most gender-affirming care for transgender people under 18, but let doctors continue prescribing medicines to block puberty. Now Sen. Ben Watson, the Republican who led last year’s efforts, is seeking an outright ban. The Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Monday voted 8-5 to advance a bill to ban puberty-blocking drugs and end access to hormones for those already receiving therapy. The measure moves to the Senate for more debate. Georgia is among at least 23 states that have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

