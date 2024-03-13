Spanish police arrest six in burglaries at wealthy footballers’ homes in Madrid
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested six members of gang that specialized in burgling footballers’ home in and around Madrid. A National Police statement Wednesday said the group selected their victims after studying photographs and videos of the houses posted by the players, family and friends on social media. Police said the gang was responsible for eight robberies over the past two years in wealthy residential areas of Madrid. The names of the footballers targeted were not released.