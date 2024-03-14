Federal officials say they’re investigating a tire problem on an American Airlines flight to LA

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says it’s investigating an incident in which an American Airlines plane flying from Dallas to Los Angeles suffered a tire problem. American flight 345 landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday night. American says pilots got a warning of low pressure in one of the tires. The plane, a Boeing 777, has 14 tires to handle the pressure of takeoffs and landings. The FAA is also investigating an incident last week in which a United Airlines Boeing 777 lost a tire during takeoff in San Francisco.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.