Terrified residents of San Francisco’s Tenderloin district sue for streets free of drugs, tents
By JANIE HAR
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two hotels and residents of San Francisco’s troubled Tenderloin district have sued San Francisco for streets free of drugs and tent encampments. The complaint filed in federal court Thursday says San Francisco uses the neighborhood as a containment zone for drugs, violence and illegal vending so other neighborhoods are spared. Plaintiffs are unnamed individuals and two hotels that describe nonstop drug dealing and encampments that block the sidewalk. They say they cannot leave their homes because they fear for their safety. Mayor London Breed’s office said she is working aggressively to improve conditions and will continue to do so. A law school sued San Francisco in 2020 over the same issues.