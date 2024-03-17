3 people killed, infant in critical condition after SUV slams into bus shelter in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and an infant was hospitalized in critical condition after an SUV crashed into a bus shelter in San Francisco. Police say two victims, including a child, died at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon in the city’s West Portal neighborhood. Three others were taken to hospitals. Official said Sunday that the third victim, a woman, later died at a hospital. The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and the San Francisco Police Department are investigating. A vigil for the victims is planned for Monday evening.

