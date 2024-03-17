Supreme Court weighs how far federal officials can go to combat controversial posts on hot topics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a dispute between Republican-led states and the Biden administration over how far the federal government can go to combat controversial social media posts on topics like COVID-19 and election security. The justices are hearing arguments Monday in a lawsuit filed by Louisiana, Missouri and other parties accusing administration officials of leaning on the social media platforms to unconstitutionally squelch conservative points of view. Lower courts have sided with the states, but the Supreme Court blocked those rulings while it considers the issue. The case involves posts on Facebook, X and other media platforms.

