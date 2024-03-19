The average bonus on Wall Street last year was $176,500. That’s down slightly from 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — The average Wall Street bonus fell slightly last year to $176,500. New York state comptroller has reported Tuesday that the average bonus for employees in New York City’s securities industry was down 2% from 2022. The slight dip came even as Wall Street profits were up slightly. The comptroller’s office says that firms took a more cautious approach to compensation as more employees joined the industry, which accounts for the slight decline.

