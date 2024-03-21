Quoting Dr. Seuss, ‘Just go, Go, GO!’ federal judge dismisses Blagojevich political comeback suit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit by ex-governor and ex-con Rod Blagojevich seeking a return to public office by quoting Dr. Seuss. U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger relied on the 1972 book “Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now!” in ending Blagojevich’s claim. “The time has come. The time is now. Just go. Go. GO!” Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office in 2009, then sentenced to federal prison, for attempting to sell an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama upon his election as president. The impeachment and state law bar his return to public office. Seeger said the Constitution’s separation of powers provision prevents the court from intervening with the legislative branch.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.