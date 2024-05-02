Yellowstone’s East Entrance to open May 3

CODY, Wyo. (KIFI) - Weather-permitting, the road from the East Entrance (near Cody, Wyoming) to Lake Village (via Sylvan Pass and Fishing Bridge Junction), and Canyon Village to Lake Village, will open Friday, May 3 at 8 a.m. to public motor vehicle traffic.

Winter weather is expected. Check the forecast prior to arrival and watch for quickly changing weather conditions. Anticipate possible temporary road closures or delays for opening. Closures can occur at any time without notice due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions. Have flexible travel plans.

The public are asked to:

Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:

Visit Park Roads.

Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Many areas of the park are still experiencing winter conditions, and snow and ice may cover sections of road.

Come prepared. Services in the spring are limited. Visit Operating Dates for area-specific season opening dates.

Bison, elk, bears and other wildlife use roads as travel corridors. Roadside snowbanks prevent them from easily moving off the roads. Do not crowd, harass or push wildlife. Be mindful as wildlife endure this difficult time of the year.

Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards from all other wildlife. It is your responsibility to maintain safe distances at all times.

Protect yourself and bears. Stay alert, carry bear spray and know how to use it.

Upcoming road openings

Find a map of the 2024 road opening dates here.

Roads to open May 10 at 8 a.m. include: South Entrance to West Thumb West Thumb to Old Faithful (Craig Pass) West Thumb to Lake Village Tower-Roosevelt to Tower Fall

Road to open May 24 at 8 a.m. includes: Canyon Village to Tower Fall (Dunraven Pass)



Open park roads

West Entrance (in West Yellowstone, Montana) to Old Faithful (via Madison Junction)

Mammoth Hot Springs to Old Faithful (via Norris Junction and Madison Junction)

Norris Junction to Canyon Village

The only roads open year-round are between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley).