Avoid delays: An update on Idaho Falls road construction plans

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Road crews in Idaho Falls are working on three main projects this year.

One project is replacing the cement on street corners in the numbered streets. Once that is done, the city will overlay asphalt on the roads. They said the overlay is a step up to chip sealing.

Workers continue upgrading the intersection at 17th and Holmes Avenue. Crews are expanding the bridge over 17th Street to the north to make way for a new turn lane.

"As you're coming east on 17th Street towards the intersection, when the project's done, you'll be able to turn right and have a designated right turn lane. The idea is to help with significant traffic queuing that we're seeing at the intersection on the east-west and in the evenings. And that right-turn movement will really help with that intersection capacity," said Chris Canfield, with Idaho Falls Public Works Department.

Crews will begin working on the Pancheri Drive Bridge over the Snake River after the 4th of July. Canfield said they noticed some of the steel underneath the bridge was starting to corrode. They will replace the steel and give it a new asphalt overlay. Canfield said the project is expected to end in October.