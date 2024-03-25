Energy agency announces $6 billion to slash emissions in industrial facilities

The industrial sector is getting $6 billion in federal funding for projects that will slash planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions, the largest-ever U.S. investment to decarbonize domestic industries. The Biden administration announced the funding Monday, which is through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. One-third of all energy-related greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. come from the industrial sector, which has been difficult to decarbonize. Iron, steel, aluminum, concrete, and cement facilities are some of the funding recipients and will lower emissions through technologies such as industrial heat pumps and hydrogen-powered furnaces. This funding aims to eliminate 14 million metric tons of pollution each year.

