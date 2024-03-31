Newspaper edits its column about LSU-UCLA game after Tigers coach Kim Mulkey blasted it as sexist

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Los Angeles Times has edited a column it published last week about the LSU women’s basketball team ahead of its game against UCLA following criticism from Tigers coach Kim Mulkey, who blasted it as sexist and hurtful. Mulkey defended her players after they were referred to as “villains” and “dirty debutantes” in a piece first published Friday that likened the Sweet 16 game between LSU and UCLA as a battle of good versus evil. The Times removed those references late Saturday as well as one comparing UCLA’s team to “milk and cookies.” It republished the column with a note that said the original version did not meet the newspaper’s standards.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.