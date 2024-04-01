Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can sue charter flight company

BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that lawyers representing migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard nearly two years ago by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can sue the charter flight company that flew them to the island off the Massachusetts coast. The 50 Venezuelans were flown from Texas amid promised work and housing opportunities. Under Monday’s ruling, the migrants can proceed with their suit against Florida-based Vertol Systems Co. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the ruling. Also named in the suit is DeSantis, an unsuccessful contender for the GOP presidential nomination. DeSantis’ office said the flights were conducted lawfully and authorized by the Florida Legislature.

