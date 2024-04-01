Multiple people hurt in Texas crash involving as many as 30 vehicles during dust storm

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Authorities say multiple people have been hurt in a vehicle pileup at an intersection south of Midland, Texas. The crash came as high winds blew dust making visibility difficult. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Upton County Emergency personnel responded to the crash along State Highway 349 around 4:50 p.m. Monday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says preliminary information indicates up to 30 vehicles may have been involved. The National Weather Service had issued warnings about blowing dust and damaging winds for Monday afternoon in the area. Northeast of Midland in central Oklahoma, severe storms with the threat of softball-size hail were moving through amid a tornado watch.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.