Former Ecuadorian VP arrested after police broke into embassy has long faced corruption accusations

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorian authorities have taken the extraordinarily unusual step of breaking into a foreign embassy to arrest a former vice president facing corruption charges. It’s a move that earned the administration of President Daniel Noboa swift condemnation from fellow leaders as well as diplomats. Police entered the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador’s capital, Quito, on Friday night to arrest Jorge Glas, who had been residing at the diplomatic facility since December. Noboa’s office has defended the decision, while other presidents have said it violated international norms. Glas is under investigation over his management of funds meant for reconstruction efforts following a 2016 earthquake that killed hundreds of people.

By REGINA GARCIA CANO and GABRIELA MOLINA Associated Press

