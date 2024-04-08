The Security Council revives the Palestinian Authority’s UN hopes. The US says not yet

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has revived the Palestinian Authority’s hopes of joining the United Nations as a full member. But the United States says relations between Israel and the Palestinians are far from ripe. The U.S. is one of five permanent members who can veto any council action. Its objections are expected to quash the Palestinian Authority’s hopes, for now. Members of its U.N. delegation reiterate that the Palestinian Authority needs to exert control over all of the Palestinian territories. They say the Palestinians must negotiate statehood with Israel before the Palestinians wins statehood.

