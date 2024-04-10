Poland has a strict abortion law — and many abortions. Lawmakers are now tackling the legislation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s parliament is finally holding a long-awaited debate on liberalizing the country’s strict abortion law. The traditionally Catholic nation has one of the most restrictive laws in Europe. But the reality is that many women terminate pregnancies at home with pills mailed from abroad. Currently the issue is regulated by a 1993 law passed under the influence of the Catholic church, banning abortion in most cases. It’s further restricted following a 2020 constitutional court ruling that prevents abortion in case of fetal abnormalities. Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who took power in December, has vowed to legalize abortion until the 12th week of pregnancy. Conservatives in his government have delayed the debate until now.

