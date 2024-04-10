South Korea’s prime minister and top presidential officials offer to resign after election defeat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean media report that the prime minster and top presidential advisers have offered to resign in the wake of the parliamentary election defeat. South Korean media outlets including Yonhap news agency submitted their resignations on Thursday. South Korea’s liberal opposition parties appeared set to win a landslide victory in Wednesday’s election, vote counts showed, a result that could make conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol a lame duck for his remaining three years in office.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.