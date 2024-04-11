‘Ghost gun’ makers agree to halt sales in Philadelphia in settlement with the city

Officials say two gun parts manufacturers have agreed to halt sales of their products Philadelphia and elsewhere in Pennsylvania. The officials announced a settlement Thursday of their lawsuit against the companies. Philadelphia filed suit against Polymer80 and JSD Supply in July, accusing the manufacturers of perpetuating gun violence in the city by manufacturing and selling untraceable, self-manufactured weapons. those are commonly known as “ghost guns.” Under the settlement, JSD agreed it would no longer sell its products in the state. Polymer80 agreed it would not sell to customers in Philadelphia or nearby counties.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.