Magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattles Papua New Guinea, but there is no tsunami alert or damage report

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Authorities say a strong magnitude 6.5 earthquake has struck Papua New Guinea, but there is no tsunami alert or immediate report of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said in a statement the quake struck the South Pacific Island nation 110 kilometers (68 miles) southeast of the West New Britain provincial capital Kimbe at a depth of 68 kilometers (42 miles) shortly before 7 a.m. local time.The U.S. Tsunami Warning System says there is no tsunami alert.

