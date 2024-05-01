Tracking quick hits of rain/snow

After a beautiful start this morning, we’ll see temperatures close to the upper 40s around 50° for some then we get a chance of rain and snow very quickly through the valley into the afternoon mainly accumulating into the benches and highland areas above 6500 feet wins will be 15 to 20+ miles an hour and will take us back down below freezing. I expect the weather service to issue another freeze warning for sensitive vegetatio/crops ..for tonight and then we get a slight warm up back into the 50s tomorrow with a break another slight chance Friday and it looks like we’ll head toward the mid upper 60s and 70° for Saturday JEFF ROPER FirstAlert Weather

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.