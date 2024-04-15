FBI opens criminal investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse, AP source says
By ERIC TUCKER and SARAH BRUMFIELD
Associated Press
The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge that is focused on the circumstances leading up to it and whether all federal laws were followed. A person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The FBI says Monday it was present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court authorized law enforcement activity. The investigation was first reported by the Washington Post.