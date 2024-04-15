Saudi foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to discuss how to help with the country’s economic crisis

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister is leading a high-level delegation on a two-day visit to Pakistan, which is seeking help in overcoming one of its worst economic crises. Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit on Monday comes a week after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, one of Pakistan’s closest allies and a a leading supplier of oil to Islamabad. According to Pakistani officials, Prince Mohammed told Sharif that Saudi Arabia would invest $5 billion in Pakistan. Last year, Saudi Arabia deposited $2 billion into Pakistan’s central bank to boost its foreign exchange reserves. Pakistan is also in talks with the International Monetary Fund to get a new bailout.

