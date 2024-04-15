White House rejects long-shot House Republican effort to get President Joe Biden to testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is rejecting a long-shot effort from House Republicans to get President Joe Biden to testify before lawmakers in the GOP’s stalled impeachment inquiry. In a letter Monday to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, the White House dismissed the invitation sent to Biden last month. They called it a “partisan charade” in an impeachment probe that has unearthed no evidence implicating the president in any wrongdoing while in public office. House Republicans had been seeking information related to the Biden family’s business dealings in what the GOP characterized as an alleged influence-peddling scheme.

