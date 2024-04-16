OJ Simpson was chilling with a beer on a couch before Easter, lawyer says. 2 weeks later he was dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson’s longtime lawyer in Las Vegas says the end came quickly. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne tells The Associated Press that the former sports star and celebrity criminal defendant went from chilling on the couch with a beer just before Easter to dead on April 10. Simpson’s family attributed his death to prostate cancer. LaVergne said Tuesday that the former football hero and celebrity murder defendant will be cremated and that the family has not planned any public memorial. He acknowledged that Simpson died without paying the families of Simpson’s slain ex-wife and her friend the bulk of a $33.5 million judgment they were awarded in a 1997 civil liability case.

