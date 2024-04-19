Thai plastics firm will pay $20 million to settle with U.S. over Iran sanctions violations

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Bangkok-based plastics firm has agreed to pay $20 million to settle with the U.S. over 467 violations of Iran sanctions. The U.S. Treasury announced the settlement on Friday. Treasury says the firm was engaging in a joint venture with an Iranian firm and giving “significant economic benefits” to Iran. The fines come as U.S. administration officials have announced plans to impose more sanctions on Iran after Tehran launched an unprecedented attack on Israel that could fuel a wider war in the Middle East.

