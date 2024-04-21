Earth Day: How one grocery shopper takes steps to avoid ‘pointless plastic’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nature wraps bananas and oranges in peels. But in some modern supermarkets, they’re bagged or wrapped in plastic too. For Judith Enck, that’s the epitome of pointless plastic. The global theme for Earth Day on Monday is planet vs. plastic. The environmental movement is calling for “the end of plastics for the sake of human and planetary health.” People are increasingly breathing, eating and drinking tiny particles of plastic, and millions of tons of plastic wind up in the ocean each year. And plastic is everywhere in modern society. But Enck, a former EPA regional administrator who now heads up the advocacy group Beyond Plastics, says there are simple things people can do at the grocery store if they want to use less plastic.

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT and MICHAEL HILL Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.