Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Two top climate monitoring organizations are reporting that Europe is the fastest-warming continent and its temperatures are rising at roughly twice the global average. The U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s climate agency are also warning of the consequences for human health, glacier melt and economic activity. They say the continent has the opportunity to develop targeted strategies to speed up the transition to renewable resources like wind, solar and hydroelectric power in response to the effects of climate change. The continent generated 43% of its electricity from renewable resources last year, up from 36% the year before, the agencies say in their European State of the Climate report for last year.

