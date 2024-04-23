UN calls for investigation into mass graves uncovered at two Gaza hospitals raided by Israel
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is calling for “a clear, transparent and credible investigation” of mass graves uncovered at two major hospitals in war-torn Gaza that were raided by Israeli troops. A U.N. spokesman said Tuesday that credible investigators must have access to the sites. The U.N. human rights chief also said he was “horrified” by the destruction of the hospitals and the reported discovery of mass graves in and around the facilities. He also called for independent investigations, saying that “given the prevailing climate of impunity, this should include international investigators.” The Israeli military said its forces exhumed bodies that Palestinians had buried earlier as part of its search for the remains of hostages captured by Hamas.