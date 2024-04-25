Trump’s lawyers will grill ex-tabloid publisher as 1st week of hush money trial testimony wraps
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, JENNIFER PELTZ, JAKE OFFENHARTZ and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers in Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial are poised to dig into a former tabloid publisher’s accounts of how he worked to protect the Republican’s 2016 presidential campaign. David Pecker will return to the witness stand for the fourth day as defense attorneys try to poke holes in the testimony of the former National Enquirer publisher. The prosecution’s first witness has described helping bury embarrassing stories Trump feared would hurt his campaign. It will cap a consequential week in the criminal cases Trump is facing as he vies to reclaim the White House in November.